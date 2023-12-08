Abbottabad faces mounting garbage crisis despite demarcation efforts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Assistant Commissioner of Revenue, Arshad Mahmood, took a step on Friday by initiating the demarcation of a new dumping site to the escalating solid waste management challenges in Abbottabad after the ban on dumping waste at Salhad by the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

This action is part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project's Solid Waste Management and Treatment Plant initiative located at Dhamtoor Dotar.

The demarcation process aims to streamline the establishment of a modern waste treatment facility and identify its optimal location.

The urgency of this initiative arises from the PHC Abbottabad bench's ban on dumping trash in the Salhad dumping site.

Following the ban, the entire city has become a massive accumulation of waste, prompting the district administration, WSSCA, TMA, and Cantonment board Abbottabad to expedite concrete measures for trash disposal.

During the site visit, Assistant Commissioner Arshad Mahmood, in collaboration with Tehsildar Abbottabad, Gul Rahman, the Personal Secretary to the Commissioner Hazara Division, and the Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) team, ensured the implementation of necessary measures for the effective setup of the waste treatment plant.

Regrettably, despite nearly two weeks passing since the ban on dumping waste in Salhad, the city of Abbottabad continues to grapple with an overwhelming garbage crisis.

Civic bodies, including WSSCA, TMA, and ACB, have faced challenges in resolving the issue, leaving the people of Abbottabad to endure this critical problem. Efforts are underway to address the situation promptly and efficiently.