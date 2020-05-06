Abdul Khaliq Hazara meets SSGC official for addressing gas issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister for sports, Culture and Tourism, Abdul Khaliq Hazara on Wednesday met with General Manager Sui Southern Gas Company Quetta Anwar Baloch to address gas related problems in PB 26 and PB 27 Constituencies where people were suffering difficulties due to low gas pressure.

Chief Engineer Management Raheel Malik and Senior Engineer Waheed Mastoi were also present on the occasion.

Adviser Abdul Khaliq Hazara informed the SSGC's General Manager about gas related issues including low gas pressures and new gas schemes in their areas and urged him that gas problems would be addressed as soon as possible for facilities of public.

He said survey of streets had been done but works did not initiate in the area.

SSGC's General Manager Anwar Baloch assured the Adviser that he would take all possible measures to address gas relevant problems for the betterment of public and the area.