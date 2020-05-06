UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdul Khaliq Hazara Meets SSGC Official For Addressing Gas Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 07:18 PM

Abdul Khaliq Hazara meets SSGC official for addressing gas issues

Adviser to Chief Minister for Sports, Culture and Tourism, Abdul Khaliq Hazara on Wednesday met with General Manager Sui Southern Gas Company Quetta Anwar Baloch to address gas related problems in PB 26 and PB 27 constituencies where people were suffering difficulties due to low gas pressure

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister for sports, Culture and Tourism, Abdul Khaliq Hazara on Wednesday met with General Manager Sui Southern Gas Company Quetta Anwar Baloch to address gas related problems in PB 26 and PB 27 Constituencies where people were suffering difficulties due to low gas pressure.

Chief Engineer Management Raheel Malik and Senior Engineer Waheed Mastoi were also present on the occasion.

Adviser Abdul Khaliq Hazara informed the SSGC's General Manager about gas related issues including low gas pressures and new gas schemes in their areas and urged him that gas problems would be addressed as soon as possible for facilities of public.

He said survey of streets had been done but works did not initiate in the area.

SSGC's General Manager Anwar Baloch assured the Adviser that he would take all possible measures to address gas relevant problems for the betterment of public and the area.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Quetta Sports Company Gas All Sui Southern Gas Company Limited PB-26 PB-27

Recent Stories

Woman among three killed in separate incidents

3 minutes ago

State Department on WHO Funding: US to Remain Enga ..

3 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Netherlands Rises by 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Prime Minister Mishustin Recovering Fro ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways Police IG for foolproof security ..

11 minutes ago

Kenya floods have killed nearly 200 in past month: ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.