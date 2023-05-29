About 84% wheat procurement target met in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :About 84 percent wheat procurement target was achieved in district Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu on direction of the provincial government.

Official source said, a total target for the wheat procurement was fixed as 152,741 metric ton out of which 128,853 met until now.

District Food Controller, Raheel Sharif said the target for Muzaffargarh was fixed as 68241 metric ton which was measured about 77% of the total target. The similar purchase target was fixed as 36,000 metric ton for tehsil Kot Addu out of which 31,157 metric ton purchased, estimated as 86 %.

The procurement target for Chowk Sarwar Shaheed was settled as 48, 500 metric ton. To which about 40655 metric ton was procured that calculated as 83 percent.

Raheel Sharif said PASCO was purchasing wheat in tehsils Alipur and Jitoi.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Lodhi assured in a statement that they would soon achieve the whole procurement target with the help of concerned departments. DC ordered to tighten noose around profiteers and smugglers of wheat across the district. He said they won't allow hoarding. He asked farmers to get complete payment of the wheat be sold to the food department here.