Abundant wheat stock available in province, LHC told

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Friday that there was no shortage of wheat and abundant stock was available in the province.

The statement was made by Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shaukat Ali before LHC Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh who was hearing a civil miscellaneous application, filed by Judicial Activism Panel, a public interest litigation firm, questioning wheat price hike. The application was filed in a pending petition seeking directions for availability of essential commodities at reasonable prices.

The additional chief secretary stated that the government possessed 2,300,000 Metric tonnes of wheat in stock and there was no shortage of it.

Provincial food Department Secretary Waqas Ali Mehmood stated that wheat was being provided to flour mills at the rate of Rs 1375 per 40 kg, whereas the price of 20 kg wheat flour bag was fixed at Rs 805.

However, the court was apprised that flour grinding vendors (Atta Chakki owners) purchased wheat from open market and they increased wheat flour rates as it was obtained on higher price from market.

At this, the court questioned that if wheat stock was available then why there was impression of its shortage. Why flour grinding vendors are not in control of the government, he questioned.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till Jan 29 and sought a detailed report about availability, export and smuggling of wheat from provincial authorities.