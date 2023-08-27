Open Menu

AC Evaluates Edhi Home's Capacity And Security

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2023 | 06:20 PM

AC evaluates Edhi Home's capacity and security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Industrial Area Awais Irshad Bhatti on Sunday visited the Edhi Home and assessed its capacity and security arrangements.

On the special instructions of DC Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the AC visited numerous locations within the Industrial Area Sub-Division to keep a strict check on different societal issues being faced by the citizens, an ICT spokesman said.

He further said that the administration of Edhi Home was given necessary directions and the fulfillment of those instructions would be discussed during the forthcoming inspection.

