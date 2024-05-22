- Home
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Takes Notice Of Student’s Torture By Cleric
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 07:38 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of a torture incident on a student by a cleric in a Jaranwala seminary and sought a report from IG Police in this regard
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of a torture incident on a student by a cleric in a Jaranwala seminary and sought a report from IG Police in this regard.
The CM directed to provide excellent treatment facilities to the affected student.
She directed that legal action should be undertaken after ascertaining the responsible for committing torture on a student.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif asserted that any sort of torture will not be tolerated on the students in the seminaries.
