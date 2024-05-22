Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Takes Notice Of Student’s Torture By Cleric

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 07:38 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of student’s torture by cleric

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of a torture incident on a student by a cleric in a Jaranwala seminary and sought a report from IG Police in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of a torture incident on a student by a cleric in a Jaranwala seminary and sought a report from IG Police in this regard.

The CM directed to provide excellent treatment facilities to the affected student.

She directed that legal action should be undertaken after ascertaining the responsible for committing torture on a student.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif asserted that any sort of torture will not be tolerated on the students in the seminaries.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Punjab Student Jaranwala From

Recent Stories

Hasan Ali dropped from T20I squad over poor perfor ..

Hasan Ali dropped from T20I squad over poor performance

11 minutes ago
 Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in ..

Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in separate cases

6 minutes ago
 Joint session on heatwave awareness held

Joint session on heatwave awareness held

6 minutes ago
 Ayub Teaching Hospital hosts World Fistula Day eve ..

Ayub Teaching Hospital hosts World Fistula Day event

6 minutes ago
 IG Punjab declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana bes ..

IG Punjab declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana best commander

2 minutes ago
 Arab praise as Ireland, Norway, Spain recognise Pa ..

Arab praise as Ireland, Norway, Spain recognise Palestinian state

7 minutes ago
Under training ASsP of 50th Common visit CPO

Under training ASsP of 50th Common visit CPO

2 minutes ago
 New findings illuminate details about SW China anc ..

New findings illuminate details about SW China ancient capital

2 minutes ago
 Academic Staff of QAU meet Chairman HEC

Academic Staff of QAU meet Chairman HEC

2 minutes ago
 Admin, PESCO to launch joint operation against pow ..

Admin, PESCO to launch joint operation against power pilferers, defaulters

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi wri ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi writes letter to CM for appointin ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews prison reforms

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan