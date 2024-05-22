IGP Punjab inaugurates upgraded Khadimat Center Liaquat Bagh

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar here on Tuesday night inaugurated the upgraded Khadimat Center Liaquat Bagh along with Ghazi Constable Inam

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar here on Tuesday night inaugurated the upgraded Khadimat Center Liaquat Bagh along with Ghazi Constable Inam.

On this occasion, IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, DIG Headquarters Islamabad Syed Mustafa Tanveer and other officers were also present.

RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa briefed the IGP about the facilities being provided to the citizens at the Khadimat Center. Police character certificate, police verification, entry of rental data, copy of FIR, learner driving license, renewal of driving license and other facilities are being provided in the police Khadimat Center, he told.

The IGP inspected the facilities and appreciated the state-of-the-art upgradation of the Khadimat Center.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani also apprised the IGP about swift completion of the construction and renovation work.

He said that concerted efforts were being made to provide efficient services to citizens.

Moreover, the Center aims to offer 20 different facilities under one roof, aligning with the Punjab government's vision to promote community policing, he told. Syed Khalid Hamdani said that Rawalpindi Police were making efforts to establish more Khadimat Centers and promote community policing in accordance with the vision of the Punjab government.

Efforts are being made to promote the culture of community policing, provide better services to the citizens, strengthen the friendship between the citizens and the police, the CPO said and added that Khadimat Centers were playing vital role in this regard. “The martyrs, the Ghazis of the department are our heroes and we are all proud of their sacrifices which are unforgettable”, he added.

IGP during his visit also reviewed ongoing Safe City project. SSP Operations also briefed IGP on the Safe City project. IGP gave instructions to complete the development projects according to high standards.