Open Menu

CM Reviews Revamping Of Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 07:38 PM

CM reviews revamping of Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid a surprise visit to the Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi and inspected various wards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid a surprise visit to the Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi and inspected various wards.

The chief minister by taking a notice of low wages of the labourers during her visit to the Hospital's New Block directed to pay the labourers complete payment according to the Wages Act, said a handout issued here on Wednesday.

She inspected the Paeds emergency, mother & child block and other wards. She communicated with the patients and inquired after them. Few patients apprised the CM about the problems being confronted by them in the hospital.

The CM also prayed for the patients early recovery and inquired from them about the provision and availability of medicines. She stopped near the family members of the under treatment patients during her visit to the hospital who were compelled to take air from hand made fans by sitting under a tree in a scorching heat. She conversed with an elderly citizen, with the family members and inquired after the patients.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to arrange sheds and electric fans for the attendants of the patients. She inquired after under treatment patients in the emergency and stopped near a female child and exchanged pleasantries with her. She directed to undertake immediate steps for the treatment of three years old Hasnain having hole in his heart by birth.

On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a team of doctors from Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) immediately reached the Holy Family Hospital. The CM was apprised about the Holy Family Hospital’s revamping project. She comprehensively reviewed the newly constructed and rehabilitated block. She also examined the under construction New Block of Holy Family Hospital and directed C&W department to complete construction work of the New Block by 30th June.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman also accompanied the CM.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Visit Maryam Aurangzeb Rawalpindi June Family From

Recent Stories

Hasan Ali dropped from T20I squad over poor perfor ..

Hasan Ali dropped from T20I squad over poor performance

13 minutes ago
 Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in ..

Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in separate cases

9 minutes ago
 Joint session on heatwave awareness held

Joint session on heatwave awareness held

9 minutes ago
 Ayub Teaching Hospital hosts World Fistula Day eve ..

Ayub Teaching Hospital hosts World Fistula Day event

9 minutes ago
 IG Punjab declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana bes ..

IG Punjab declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana best commander

4 minutes ago
 Arab praise as Ireland, Norway, Spain recognise Pa ..

Arab praise as Ireland, Norway, Spain recognise Palestinian state

9 minutes ago
Under training ASsP of 50th Common visit CPO

Under training ASsP of 50th Common visit CPO

4 minutes ago
 New findings illuminate details about SW China anc ..

New findings illuminate details about SW China ancient capital

4 minutes ago
 Academic Staff of QAU meet Chairman HEC

Academic Staff of QAU meet Chairman HEC

4 minutes ago
 Admin, PESCO to launch joint operation against pow ..

Admin, PESCO to launch joint operation against power pilferers, defaulters

4 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi wri ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi writes letter to CM for appointin ..

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews prison reforms

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan