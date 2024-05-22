- Home
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Writes Letter To CM For Appointing VCs At 25 KP Universities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 07:38 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur inviting his attention to the critical issue of appointing vice chancellors at 25 universities of the province.
In his letter, the governor while giving the reference of Section 12(3) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act, 2012 (Amended up to 2016) “the process of selection of a new vice chancellor shall be initiated six months before the expiration of the existing term of the incumbent.”
However, the letter said despite recommendations from the Academic Search Committee, the approval process for the recommended candidates has not been initiated, exacerbating the situation.
The letter further said that recently, the Peshawar High Court, in a writ petition No-2523/2024 highlighted that “It appears that the University of Science and Technology, Bannu is without Registrar, Vice Chancellor and Pro-Vice Chancellor for a considerable long time.
“Despite that, no efforts have been made to fill these posts.”
The governor in his letter to the CM said “In light of these facts, I urge us to work together to address the administrative, financial and academic crisis faced by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s public sector universities. Failure to act promptly may jeopardize the future of higher education in the province and may also lead to the displeasure of the Honorable Peshawar High Court due to the established violation of law".
The chief minister was asked that sincere cooperation on his part for resolving this issue was essential for securing the future of our province’s youth.
