UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Re-summons 2 Prosecution Witnesses In Reference Against Zardari

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:48 PM

AC re-summons 2 prosecution witnesses in reference against Zardari

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday granted one-day exemption to former president Asif Ali Zardari from the hearing in Thatha Water Supply reference and adjourned the case till October 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday granted one-day exemption to former president Asif Ali Zardari from the hearing in Thatha Water Supply reference and adjourned the case till October 29.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan, hearing the reference, once again summoned the two prosecution witnesses including Ali Raza and Tariq Majeed on the next hearing for the testimony.

At the outset of hearing, the judge recorded the statement of NAB witness Imran Mehmood Khan.

The court also accepted the request of the defense lawyer seeking one-day exemption from the hearing for hiss client Asif Ali Zardari.

Meanwhile, an Anti Terrorism Court Judge Raja Jawad Abbas granted time till November 4, to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit the report regarding production of Indian witnesses in Mumbai attack case.

It may be mentioned here that the court had given 90 days time to the FIA for the submission of report about production of the Indian witnesses in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing India Attack Mumbai Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Water Federal Investigation Agency May October November From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

EU envoys discuss interfaith dialogue with CII cha ..

3 minutes ago

IMF Downgrades Forecast for Asia's GDP Growth to 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Govt. taking steps to resolve issues of journalist ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister condole death of famous Na'at Khawa ..

3 minutes ago

KP govt to construct Swat-Motorway Phase-II on BoT ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus situation being monitored regularly :C ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.