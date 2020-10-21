AC re-summons 2 prosecution witnesses in reference against Zardari

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday granted one-day exemption to former president Asif Ali Zardari from the hearing in Thatha Water Supply reference and adjourned the case till October 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday granted one-day exemption to former president Asif Ali Zardari from the hearing in Thatha Water Supply reference and adjourned the case till October 29.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan, hearing the reference, once again summoned the two prosecution witnesses including Ali Raza and Tariq Majeed on the next hearing for the testimony.

At the outset of hearing, the judge recorded the statement of NAB witness Imran Mehmood Khan.

The court also accepted the request of the defense lawyer seeking one-day exemption from the hearing for hiss client Asif Ali Zardari.

Meanwhile, an Anti Terrorism Court Judge Raja Jawad Abbas granted time till November 4, to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit the report regarding production of Indian witnesses in Mumbai attack case.

It may be mentioned here that the court had given 90 days time to the FIA for the submission of report about production of the Indian witnesses in the case.