Accident claims 6 lives in Neelum Valley AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Six passengers including two kids were killed and two other got injured when a jeep fell in a deep ravine near Jagran in Neelum Valley district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), a few kilometers from capital Muzaffarabad, on Wednesday morning.

According to District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), a jeep was carrying eight passengers from Jagran to Kondal Shahi, a small town, when driver lost control over the steering and plunged into deep ravine.

In-charge DDMA said the deceased were identified as Sohail Ahmad 34, Shair Dil 60, Umar Gull 50, Gull Hassan BB 23, Sultan Umar 2 year and Sikandar Umar, 2 and half year old while Aziza BiBi and Siraj Din got injured.

The bodies were evacuated and handed over to families while injured were shifted to the hospital.