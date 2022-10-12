UrduPoint.com

Accident Claims 6 Lives In Neelum Valley AJK

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Accident claims 6 lives in Neelum Valley AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Six passengers including two kids were killed and two other got injured when a jeep fell in a deep ravine near Jagran in Neelum Valley district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), a few kilometers from capital Muzaffarabad, on Wednesday morning.

According to District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), a jeep was carrying eight passengers from Jagran to Kondal Shahi, a small town, when driver lost control over the steering and plunged into deep ravine.

In-charge DDMA said the deceased were identified as Sohail Ahmad 34, Shair Dil 60, Umar Gull 50, Gull Hassan BB 23, Sultan Umar 2 year and Sikandar Umar, 2 and half year old while Aziza BiBi and Siraj Din got injured.

The bodies were evacuated and handed over to families while injured were shifted to the hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Driver Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Jeep

Recent Stories

SAU Vice Chancellor emphasizes on introducing shor ..

SAU Vice Chancellor emphasizes on introducing short duration crops

20 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's politics based on lies: Saad Rafique

Imran Khan's politics based on lies: Saad Rafique

20 minutes ago
 JUI-F candidate asks ECP to hold NA-45 bye-electio ..

JUI-F candidate asks ECP to hold NA-45 bye-election as per schedule

20 minutes ago
 Govt allocates funds to provide subsidized seeds t ..

Govt allocates funds to provide subsidized seeds to farmers in flood-hit areas: ..

22 minutes ago
 AIGP orders arrest of kid's murderer

AIGP orders arrest of kid's murderer

22 minutes ago
 Greenland ice sheet may be more vulnerable to clim ..

Greenland ice sheet may be more vulnerable to climate change, study finds

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.