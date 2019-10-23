(@fidahassanain)

The court, in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case, extends till Oct 25 the judicial remand of Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-23th Oct, 2019) An accountability court on Wednesday turned down PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz's application seeking a one-hour meeting with her father former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at Services Hospital.

As proceedings commenced, the NAB officials produced PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz before the NAB court and strict security arrangments had been made on the occassion. During the heairng, Maryam Nawaz requested the court to one-hour meeting with her father Nawaz Sharif at Services Hospital. However, the court rejected her plea.

Maryam Nawaz was produced before the court for his alleged role in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. The court also asked the NAB's investigating officer about filing of the reference and he said that it would be filed very soon as the reference preparation was at the final stage. He said before filinig, the reference first would be approved by the NAB chairman.

At this, accountability court judge Chaudhary Ameer Mohammad Khan extended till Oct 25 the judicial remand of Maryam and her cousin Yousaf Abbas in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case.

PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who was also arrested for his role in the same case was admitted to Services Hospital after his platelet levels went low. The doctors, on Tuesday, termed Nawaz's condition as 'serious' despite the transfusion of three mega units of platelets.



The platelet count of the former premier, the souorces said, "dropped from 16,000 to a critical level of 2,000" when he was brought to hospital late on Monday night, leading the medical board members to go for "immediate transfusion of the platelets to save his life", a board members told reporters.

The NAB shifted Nawaz Sharif late on Monday night after Dr. Adnan Khan, the personal physician of Nawaz Sharif, expressed serious concerns over deteriorating health of Nawaz Sharif and suggested that he must be shifted immediately to hospital for medical treatment. The NAB, in a statement, said that Nawaz Sharif's condition was under control and said that the media should not create hype about his health conditions.

"Nawaz Sharif was shifted to hospital for improvement of his platelets levels and for his complete medical check up," said the NAB's press release. "He was okay as his condition was under control," it concluded.

Maryam Nawaz on her appearance before the NAB court today tried to get court's permission to see her ailing father but she couold not get it.

Last week, the cell phone of Maryam Nawaz reportedly was recovered from her custody at NAB's detention center and was said by the NAB officials that she was in contact with various persons including her father Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail.