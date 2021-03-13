Accused of sexual assault on minor girl held in muzaffargarh

Local police claimed to have traced an offender involved in sexual assault on six years old girl reported few days ago here

According to Station House Officer of Khan Garh police station, it had nabbed the accused identified as Arslan from Basti Deewan Walla, and booked him under relevant sections of the law.

Further investigation was continued which was based on report of victim's parents.