Accused Of Sexual Assault On Minor Girl Held In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 12:09 PM

Accused of sexual assault on minor girl held in muzaffargarh

Local police claimed to have traced an offender involved in sexual assault on six years old girl reported few days ago here

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Local police claimed to have traced an offender involved in sexual assault on six years old girl reported few days ago here.

According to Station House Officer of Khan Garh police station, it had nabbed the accused identified as Arslan from Basti Deewan Walla, and booked him under relevant sections of the law.

Further investigation was continued which was based on report of victim's parents.

