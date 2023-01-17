Accused sent jail in data leak case

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :A local court on Tuesday sent an accused to jail on judicial remand in a case regarding a data leak from the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) about former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

District and Session Judge Umar Shabbir heard the case and released a four-page order regarding the hearing.

The order said that the accused Shahid Aslam had been in the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) but the progress in the investigation was not being observed. The prosecution had limited itself to the laptop and mobile of the accused and demanded physical custody for forensics of the devices.

As per the prosecution, the devices had already been sent for forensics, it added. The order said that there was no need for further physical remand of the accused as the FIA official couldn't satisfy the court.

The court ordered the FIA to produce the accused again on January 30.

