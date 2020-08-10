Accused shot dead by opponents in premises of session court

An accused was shot dead by opponents in the premises of the session court, Islampura, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :An accused was shot dead by opponents in the premises of the session court, Islampura, here on Monday.

The police said the accused, Muhammad Nawaz , was nominated in a murder case of Javed registered in Police Station Shahdara.

Today, the accused came to the session court for interim bail when his opponent opened firing on him.

As a result, he died on the spot and his body was shifted to a dead house for autopsy while the killer fled.

Meanwhile, CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed reached the session court and inspected the incident area. He was accompanied by SP City Operation and DSP Islampura.

The CCPO directed the SP City Operations to complete an inquiry of the incidentand sent him the report at the earliest.