Open Menu

PM, Amir Of Kuwait Discuss Bilateral Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2024 | 09:10 PM

PM, Amir of Kuwait discuss bilateral ties

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday met the Amir of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Meeting in Riyadh and discussed bilateral ties.

The prime minister thanked His Highness the Amir for sending him a warm congratulatory letter upon his re-election.

While congratulating His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on assuming the role of Amir, the prime minister expressed his desire to work closely with His Highness to transform bilateral ties into a mutually beneficial economic partnership that would serve the best interests of the peoples of both countries.

Pakistan and Kuwait had signed a number of MoUs and agreements to deepen cooperation in trade and investment in November 2023. The prime minister assured the Kuwaiti leadership that these MoUs and agreements would be implemented in an efficient and timely manner.

In addition to bilateral ties, the regional situation, particularly with regards to the crisis in Gaza, was also discussed.

The prime minister reiterated his invitation to the Amir of Kuwait to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Gaza Kuwait Riyadh Visit November Sunday Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

12 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

21 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

21 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

21 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

21 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

21 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

21 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

21 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

21 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

22 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan