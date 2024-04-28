Open Menu

Railways CEO Orders Inquiry Into Tragic Mardan Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Railways CEO orders inquiry into tragic Mardan incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Aamir Ali Baloch has ordered a thorough inquiry into the tragic incident in Mardan where two policemen were martyred by encroachers.

According to the PR spokesperson on Sunday, the CEO expressed solidarity with the Railway Police and vowed to ensure justice for the fallen officers. The incident occurred during an anti-encroachment operation near Mardan railway station, resulting in the martyrdom of Constable Muhammad Waqas and Constable Umar Khan.

Despite the loss, the Railways authorities remained resolute in their efforts to rid railway lands of illegal occupants.

The Railway Police have already apprehended two attackers Munsif and Jamshaid and registered a case against them.

The Railway spokesperson emphasised that the anti-encroachment drive will persist until the railway network is freed from the clutches of the mafia.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Railways extended condolences to the families of the martyred constables and pledged full legal support to them.

