Earthquake jolts Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) An earthquake struck Muzaffarabad and surrounding areas in Azad Kashmir on Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit 80 kilometers northeast of Muzaffarabad and various areas of AJK.

However, the magnitude and epicenter of the earthquake are yet to be known.

The residents were forced to evacuate their home out of fear as the ground shook violently, but no damage or casualties have been reported.