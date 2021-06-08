ACE raids District Highway office in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :A team of Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment raided the office of District Highways Division here Monday on a complaint pertaining to alleged corruption in three separate tenders worth Rs 405.9 million for repair and widening of roads in Hyderabad.

The Assistant Director ACE Shafat Mirza led the raid but the concerned officials escaped from the office along with the record before the team's arrival.

A contractor Waseem Ursani had submitted a written complaint to the ACE that irregularities had been committed in the 3 separate tenders for repaid and widening of as many roads in Qasimabad and Hyderabad.

According to him, the tender was postponed to May 28 as per the notification but it was opened on May 17 to benefit the favorite contractors.

The ACE was informed that the Executive Engineer Shahzaman Shaikh and clerk Ameen had taken the record of the tenders with them.

Mirza, later wrote a letter to the Provincial Highways Division asking them to submit record of the tenders.