UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ACE Raids District Highway Office In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:23 AM

ACE raids District Highway office in Hyderabad

A team of Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment raided the office of District Highways Division here Monday on a complaint pertaining to alleged corruption in three separate tenders worth Rs 405.9 million for repair and widening of roads in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :A team of Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment raided the office of District Highways Division here Monday on a complaint pertaining to alleged corruption in three separate tenders worth Rs 405.9 million for repair and widening of roads in Hyderabad.

The Assistant Director ACE Shafat Mirza led the raid but the concerned officials escaped from the office along with the record before the team's arrival.

A contractor Waseem Ursani had submitted a written complaint to the ACE that irregularities had been committed in the 3 separate tenders for repaid and widening of as many roads in Qasimabad and Hyderabad.

According to him, the tender was postponed to May 28 as per the notification but it was opened on May 17 to benefit the favorite contractors.

The ACE was informed that the Executive Engineer Shahzaman Shaikh and clerk Ameen had taken the record of the tenders with them.

Mirza, later wrote a letter to the Provincial Highways Division asking them to submit record of the tenders.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption Hyderabad Qasimabad May From Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

1 hour ago

Izharul Haq dies after brief illness

4 minutes ago

France freezes military aid to CAR over 'disinform ..

4 minutes ago

Wall collapse incident: DC forms probe committee

14 minutes ago

UK Parliament Speaker Rules Out Vote on Government ..

14 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Says Awaits Meeting With Biden to Discus ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.