Open Menu

ACE Regional Director Holds Open Court

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ACE regional director holds open court

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) In line with special directives of Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, the newly-appointed regional director anti-corruption Sargodha region, Hafiz Muhammad Imran, conducted an open court at the ACE Sargodha Directorate, here on Thursday.

He listened to several complaints of people and issued orders on-the-spot for their redress. He directed officers concerned to complete inquiries on time and file cases against corrupt elements. He said that stern legal action would be initiated against the officials involved in corruption. "Steps were underway to transform society and make it corruption-free," the official said.

Deputy directors and assistant directors Anti-Corruption were also present.

Related Topics

Corruption Punjab Sargodha Court

Recent Stories

Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chan ..

Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chance to Win All-New vivo Y100

28 minutes ago
 Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey te ..

Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey team

2 hours ago
 Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakista ..

Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakistan for financial stability

3 hours ago
 Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns ove ..

Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns over US stance on Gaza war

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part ..

T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’ ..

3 hours ago
 PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

4 hours ago
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB ..

Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case

5 hours ago
 IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

8 hours ago
 KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan