ACE regional director holds open court

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) In line with special directives of Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, the newly-appointed regional director anti-corruption Sargodha region, Hafiz Muhammad Imran, conducted an open court at the ACE Sargodha Directorate, here on Thursday.

He listened to several complaints of people and issued orders on-the-spot for their redress. He directed officers concerned to complete inquiries on time and file cases against corrupt elements. He said that stern legal action would be initiated against the officials involved in corruption. "Steps were underway to transform society and make it corruption-free," the official said.

Deputy directors and assistant directors Anti-Corruption were also present.