ACE Regional Director Holds Open Court
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) In line with special directives of Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, the newly-appointed regional director anti-corruption Sargodha region, Hafiz Muhammad Imran, conducted an open court at the ACE Sargodha Directorate, here on Thursday.
He listened to several complaints of people and issued orders on-the-spot for their redress. He directed officers concerned to complete inquiries on time and file cases against corrupt elements. He said that stern legal action would be initiated against the officials involved in corruption. "Steps were underway to transform society and make it corruption-free," the official said.
Deputy directors and assistant directors Anti-Corruption were also present.
Recent Stories
Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chance to Win All-New vivo Y100
Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey team
Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakistan for financial stability
Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns over US stance on Gaza war
T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’ ..
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISP intends to build a sense of pride in its beneficiaries: Rubina Khalid2 minutes ago
-
Rationalization of tax policy frameworks imperative to give breathing space to steel sector: Experts2 minutes ago
-
Ghana's Ambassador for enhanced bilateral trade relations with Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Six killed as boat capsizes in Jhelum River2 minutes ago
-
NA Deputy Speaker congratulates KP Governor for assuming office12 minutes ago
-
Ban on use of polythene bags to be implemented by June 05: Commissioner12 minutes ago
-
KP Governor Kundi calls on President Zardari22 minutes ago
-
DC distributes financial assistance cheque among 50 people22 minutes ago
-
NA Deputy Speaker congratulates KP Governor for assuming office22 minutes ago
-
U.S. Ambassador Blome’s Meeting with State Minister for IT & Telecommunications Shaza Fatima26 minutes ago
-
Gilani assures fruits of development to reach all without discrimination32 minutes ago
-
City commercial areas turn into encroachments hub32 minutes ago