Special Facilities For Passengers At Bus Stand In Hafizabad

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 12:30 AM

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Secretary Regional Transport Authority and Additional Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad General Hamdullah instructed on Wednesday that special facilities be arranged for passengers at the General Bus Stand and other wagon and bus stands.

As per details, Secretary Regional Transport Authority and Additional Deputy Commissioner stated that under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's public initiative program, special facilities have been arranged for passengers at the General Bus Stand and other wagon and bus stands.

Fare lists have been posted at all stands, and arrangements for cold drinking water have been made. He emphasized ensuring cleanliness at all bus and wagon stands and proper lining with lime for vehicle movement and stands.

Transporters and stand managers have been instructed to park vehicles under sheds to avoid inconvenience to passengers in the heat. Strict action will be taken against transporters charging extra fares.

