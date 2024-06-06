Open Menu

Maintaining Law & Order Collective Responsibility Of Citizens: KP Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Maintaining law & order collective responsibility of citizens: KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here Wednesday said that maintenance of law and order in the province was the collective responsibility of its citizens.

He, however, committed that no one would be allowed to disrupt law and order situation in the province.

Talking to a nine-member delegation of Imamia Council at the Governor House, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party leadership was against terrorism and sectarianism .

The doors of Governor House were open for followers of all faiths and schools of thoughts, he added.

The delegation comprising Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Allama Hassan Shakari, Allama Syed Taqi Zaidi and others of of Imamia Council for Itehad Bin Muslimeen and Inter Faith Harmony requested for implementation of the National Action Plan, discouraging elements spreading religious hatred and solarization of mosques and religious seminaries.

The delegation invited the KP Governor to participate in the condolence reference of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Law And Order Azhar Ali Faisal Karim Kundi Pakistan Peoples Party All Ebrahim Raisi

Recent Stories

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock peo ..

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor

9 minutes ago
 Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy ..

Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries

11 minutes ago
 Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of N ..

Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines

9 minutes ago
 PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: San ..

PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah

15 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

15 minutes ago
 Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in ..

Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis

23 minutes ago
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ire ..

Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup

23 minutes ago
 Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

30 minutes ago
 Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 9 ..

Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..

30 minutes ago
 Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten ..

Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten by Paolini

23 minutes ago
 World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate li ..

World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate limit by 2028: UN

23 minutes ago
 IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizin ..

IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan