Maintaining law & order collective responsibility of citizens: KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here Wednesday said that maintenance of law and order in the province was the collective responsibility of its citizens.

He, however, committed that no one would be allowed to disrupt law and order situation in the province.

Talking to a nine-member delegation of Imamia Council at the Governor House, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party leadership was against terrorism and sectarianism .

The doors of Governor House were open for followers of all faiths and schools of thoughts, he added.

The delegation comprising Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Allama Hassan Shakari, Allama Syed Taqi Zaidi and others of of Imamia Council for Itehad Bin Muslimeen and Inter Faith Harmony requested for implementation of the National Action Plan, discouraging elements spreading religious hatred and solarization of mosques and religious seminaries.

The delegation invited the KP Governor to participate in the condolence reference of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.