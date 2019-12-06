UrduPoint.com
ACE Retrieves 128 Kanal, 16 Marla State Lands In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 04:51 PM

The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha has retrieved 128 Kanal and 16 Marla state lands from land mafia from Bhakhar district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha has retrieved 128 Kanal and 16 Marla state lands from land mafia from Bhakhar district.

ACE authorities said Friday that anti corruption authorities have come to know that an influential person Zahoor Ahmad s/o Allah Bakhsh resident of Chak 18/TDA Bhakhar had occupied the 128 Kanal and 16 Marla land of Irrigation department in collusion with the officers of irrigation and Revenue departments for the last 15/16 years and was running a brick factory and cultivating crops on the state lands and damaged the government treasury.

On the direction of regional director Babar Rehman ; the Assistant Director (Investigation) ACE Muhammad Asghar Gujjar along with district administration has retrieved the said state lands from the possession of Zahoor Ahmad and started further investigation.

