ACE Sindh Arrests Haleem Adil Sheikh: Lahore Police

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2022 | 02:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sindh arrested Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh from a private hotel here in the wee hours of Wednesday.

A spokesman for Lahore police said the ACE Sindh had arrested Haleem Adil Sheikh afterthe approval from the Home Department Punjab to conduct the arrest operation and the Lahorepolice had no role in his arrest, he added.

