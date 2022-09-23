UrduPoint.com

ACIAR Delegation Visits University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

September 23, 2022

A delegation of Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) Friday visited University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and reviewed execution of ACIAR funded project "Developing Competitive and Inclusive Value Chains of Pulses in Pakistan

The Australian delegation comprised of Research Programme Manager ACIAR Mr Howard Hall, ACIAR Country Manager Dr Munawar Kazmi, Honorary Associate Professor, University of Queensland Dr Thilak Mallawaarachchi, Independent consultant Muhammad Iqbal and University of Queensland Dr Rajendra Adhikari.

The delegation had a meeting with Vice Chancellor UAF Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan and discussed achievements and future prospects of the project in order to increase connectivity of small farmers with markets for enhancing profitability in pulses.

Delegation head Mr Howard Hall said that pulses were important to both agricultural systems and diets in Pakistan, but domestic production had declined in recent decades due to which the pulses had to be imported to meet domestic requirements.

He said that the ACIAR intended to develop socially inclusive and competitive value chains for pulses in Pakistan. Mr Howard said that various pulses including chickpeas, lentils and mungbean were well-suited for small farmers.

He said that ACIAR project would help in imparting knowledge to the farmers for increasing pulses' production and marketing their products so that they could earn maximum profit. The project would also help in improving connection between farmers and markets, he added.

Dr Burhan Ahmad Project National Coordinator UAF, Prof. Dr Mubashir Mehdi, Dr Amjad Iqbal, Dr Rakhshanda Kouser and Dr Haseeb Raza were also present.

