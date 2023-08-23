Open Menu

ACS For Adoption Of Bio-floc Fish Culture Technology

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2023 | 09:58 PM

ACS for adoption of bio-floc fish culture technology

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar on Wednesday said that the pilot project of Biofloc fish culture technology was a revolutionary that can be adopted in future keeping in view its importance and benefits

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar on Wednesday said that the pilot project of Biofloc fish culture technology was a revolutionary that can be adopted in future keeping in view its importance and benefits.

During his visit to inspect an under development Rs 18.23 million Biofloc pilot project at Bahawalpur, the ACS said that this revolutionary step in the fisheries sector would prove to be a milestone on way to achieving excellence in fish farming. He said that keeping in view its importance, the project was also called Blue Revolution. He said that this technology would not only save water but also reduce energy consumption to extend high profits to farmers.

The ACS maintained that after the completion of the pilot project, this technology would be promoted in the fisheries sector to reduce the costs of fish farming.

Giving briefing on the occasion, the officers of fisheries department said that the water of traditional fish farms used to be replaced time and again after it becomes dirty due to fish waste and the feed. They informed the ACS that through bio-floc, the fish culture technology, eco-friendly chemicals were added to the water of the fish farm which produce bacteria that eat fish waste and wasted food to grow only to become food for the fish. They said that by adopting this technology, there would be no need to replace water of the farm.

They informed the additional chief secretary South Punjab that the ongoing project would be completed within the current financial year.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Water Visit Bahawalpur Million

Recent Stories

Police to establish Meesaq Centres for protection ..

Police to establish Meesaq Centres for protection of minorities

1 minute ago
 Man dies, one injured in Mastung clash

Man dies, one injured in Mastung clash

1 minute ago
 Corruption case: Court extends physical remand of ..

Corruption case: Court extends physical remand of Moonis' secretary

1 minute ago
 India becomes first nation to land spacecraft near ..

India becomes first nation to land spacecraft near Moon's south pole

1 minute ago
 Dubai Marathon returns to its traditional home in ..

Dubai Marathon returns to its traditional home in the heart of the city

30 minutes ago
 Commissioner, DC visits SZABIST run People's Schoo ..

Commissioner, DC visits SZABIST run People's School Programme

1 hour ago
LESCO officers warned of over-billing; CEO orders ..

LESCO officers warned of over-billing; CEO orders to disconnect WASA connections ..

1 hour ago
 CS for expediting anti-dengue activities in high-r ..

CS for expediting anti-dengue activities in high-risk districts

1 hour ago
 Senator Samina calls on American Political & Econo ..

Senator Samina calls on American Political & Economic Chief Shelly Saxon

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar launc ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar launches monsoon tree plantation ca ..

1 hour ago
 Infrastructure projects vital in improving connect ..

Infrastructure projects vital in improving connectivity, tackling climate-change ..

1 hour ago
 Bishop of Lahore calls on Governor Punjab

Bishop of Lahore calls on Governor Punjab

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan