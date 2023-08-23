ACS for adoption of bio-floc fish culture technology

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar on Wednesday said that the pilot project of Biofloc fish culture technology was a revolutionary that can be adopted in future keeping in view its importance and benefits

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar on Wednesday said that the pilot project of Biofloc fish culture technology was a revolutionary that can be adopted in future keeping in view its importance and benefits.

During his visit to inspect an under development Rs 18.23 million Biofloc pilot project at Bahawalpur, the ACS said that this revolutionary step in the fisheries sector would prove to be a milestone on way to achieving excellence in fish farming. He said that keeping in view its importance, the project was also called Blue Revolution. He said that this technology would not only save water but also reduce energy consumption to extend high profits to farmers.

The ACS maintained that after the completion of the pilot project, this technology would be promoted in the fisheries sector to reduce the costs of fish farming.

Giving briefing on the occasion, the officers of fisheries department said that the water of traditional fish farms used to be replaced time and again after it becomes dirty due to fish waste and the feed. They informed the ACS that through bio-floc, the fish culture technology, eco-friendly chemicals were added to the water of the fish farm which produce bacteria that eat fish waste and wasted food to grow only to become food for the fish. They said that by adopting this technology, there would be no need to replace water of the farm.

They informed the additional chief secretary South Punjab that the ongoing project would be completed within the current financial year.