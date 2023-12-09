ACS South Punjab visits Sher Bagh, inspects security, safety arrangements

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar visited Sher Bagh Bahawalpur amid a person mauled by Bengali Tigers. Deputy Director Wildlife and Curator Zoo Syed Ali Usman Bukhari was also present with him. Additional Chief Secretary inspected the grill and security arrangements around the tiger cage.

He also reviewed the security arrangements from the roof of the tiger cage. Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar asked questions from the administration regarding the incident. He also received information about the security staff posted on night duty.

He ordered to installation of gates at stairs leading to roofs of animal cages. He said the gate of the stairs should remain locked and be opened only when necessary.

He said that CCTV cameras should be installed in the entire area of Sher Bagh.

He said that a control room should be set up to monitor the zoo through cameras. Additional Chief Secretary has said that the security of the entire zoo should be fully audited. He said that all measures will be taken under consideration in the inquiry committee's report.

Deputy Director Wildlife Ali Usman has said that two security guards posted on night duty in the zoo have been suspended. The number of security staff on the night shift has been increased from five to ten. He said that the instructions regarding the installation of a CCTV system inside the zoo will be implemented.

The work of installing gates for tiger and bear cages will be completed in two days. He said that Sher Bagh will be opened to the general public on Monday.