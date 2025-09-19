Open Menu

Acting President Gilani Arrives Multan For Visit To Flood Hit Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 01:50 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Acting President of Pakistan Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani arrived in Multan on Friday for a two-day visit to flood-affected areas of South Punjab.

Chairman Public Accounts Committee, Syed Ali Haider Gilani and senior officers of district administration welcomed him.

On the first day of his visit, the Acting President was scheduled to proceed to Shujabad where he will be briefed by the Chairman of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on the current situation and relief measures. The briefing session will also be attended by the Secretary Irrigation, Secretary Communication & Works, Secretary Agriculture, and other concerned officers.

Following the Shujabad engagement, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani will move to Jalalpur Pirwala, where the Chairman of the National Highway Authority (NHA) will give a detailed briefing on infrastructure damages and repair works in the flood-affected region. The session will be joined by the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and other relevant officials from the district administration.

The Acting President was expected to review ongoing rescue and rehabilitation efforts during these visits and assure the affected communities of the government’s commitment to providing necessary support.

