Acting President Gilani Reaffirms Pakistan’s Steadfast Support To Kashmiris’ Right To Self-determination
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Thursday reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue to extend its steadfast political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people until they achieve their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
He was speaking at Aiwan-e-Sadr today while meeting a delegation from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) comprising Speaker Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, former Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, and Member Legislative Assembly Hamid Raza, a Presidency's news release said.
The acting president said that Kashmir is very close to his heart. Recalling his tenure as Prime Minister, he mentioned the steps his government had taken to improve the standard of living of the people of AJ&K, including funding for universities, medical colleges and improved road infrastructure.
The delegation expressed deep concern over the impact of the recent floods in South Punjab.
The meeting lauded the services of the late Kashmiri leader, Abdul Ghani Bhatt, Chairman Hurriyat Conference, who passed away yesterday.
Gilani said Bhatt’s lifelong commitment to the Kashmir cause would be remembered with respect.
He paid tribute to Mr Bhatt, noting that his sacrifices would inspire future generations.
The acting president invited Speaker of the AJ&K Legislative Assembly to attend the International Speakers Conference being held in November.
Condemning the atrocities committed by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he highlighted the mistreatment of prominent leaders such as Asiya Andrabi, Yasin Malik, and Shabbir Shah. He underlined that Pakistan would continue to raise the Kashmir dispute vocally at international forums.
Gilani said that during the Marika-e-Haq standoff with India in May 2025, Pakistan’s civil and military leadership acted responsibly as a nuclear state, despite Indian provocations and unsubstantiated allegations.
He noted that Pakistan had requested India to agree to an impartial inquiry, which was declined. India also unilaterally suspended the Indus Waters Treaty. While Pakistan reserved the right to respond, it exercised restraint throughout.
He added that Pakistan’s position was vindicated internationally, as it was grounded in truth, whereas India’s narrative was widely rejected.
The acting president reiterated that resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was vital for durable peace and stability in South Asia.
