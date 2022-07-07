UrduPoint.com

Action Against Drug Peddlers, Illegal Weapon Holders Continues

Published July 07, 2022

The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday conducted multiple raids in various parts of the district to arrest drug pushers and illegal weapon holders and confiscated narcotics and weapons worth million of rupees and registered various cases against the accused

The Taxila police arrested two accused including a lady drug dealer, and seized 2680 grams of cannabis and registered a case against her. The Taxila police also arrested Shakir and impounded 1230 grams of cannabis from accused Asiya, while 1450 grams of cannabis was recovered from accused Shakir and separate cases were registered against the accused.

SP Pothohar Rana Abdul Wahab said that the arrested accused would be challaned with solid evidence and crackdown against vendors would continue.

The Saddar Police Station arrested two accused involved in cattle theft and recovered stolen animals. The Police arrested Ibrahim and Sohail involved in cattle theft.

The SHO said that other facilitators of the accused should also be arrested and crackdown against perpetrators would continue.

The Rawalpindi Police in a crackdown against illegal possession of firearms have arrested four accused, recovered weapons and ammunition, and registered cases in the Ratta Amral Police Station vicinity.

Four pistols of 30 bore caliber and ammunition were recovered from the accused and separate cases were registered against the accused.

The Gujar Khan Police also launched operations against drug dealers, where five accused were arrested, hashish was recovered, and separate cases were registered. Police seized 250 grams of cannabis from Faizan, 300 grams of cannabis from accused Yasmeen, while Gujar Khan police recovered 280 grams of cannabis from accused Muhammad Jahangir and registered separate cases against the accused.

