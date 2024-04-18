Open Menu

Action Against Power Pilferers Ordered

Published April 18, 2024

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed that action against power pilferers

should be accelerated.

He gave these directions while chairing a meeting of divisional task force for combating electricity theft here on Thursday.

The commissioner instructed officers to collaborate with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to expedite actions against electricity thieves and illegal connections.

The meeting also reviewed the Fesco recovery efforts across the division.

