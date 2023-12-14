Open Menu

Action Stressed Against Elements Involved In Human Smuggling

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Action stressed against elements involved in human smuggling

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) District Police Officer(DPO) Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah on Thursday directed for taking action against elements involved in human smuggling and forced child labour.

He issued these directives during a meeting with Regional Director Prosecution Dera Ismail Khan Jahanzeb Khan, Assistant Director Prosecution Dera Ismail Khan Abid Yasin Khan, District Public Prosecutor Tank Muhammad Ayub Khan and Senior Public Prosecutor Tank Jamshed Khan who held a meeting with him in this regard.

SP Investigation Tank Haji Nasir Khan and SDPOs were also present in the meeting wherein they discussed issues pertaining to crimes like human trafficking and forced labor of minors.

They underlined the need for working out a comprehensive strategy to wipe out such crimes and take prompt legal actions against those involved in such crimes and bring them to justice as soon as possible.

The DPO Tank and SP Investigation issued instructions to SDPOs and SHOs to initiate impartial and prompt legal action to eliminate such crimes.

More Stories From Pakistan