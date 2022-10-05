ADC chairs meeting to eliminate child labour

(@FahadShabbir)

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 (ADC) Najeeb-u-Rehman Jamali on Wednesday said that keeping children out of school by engaging them in child labour was an illegal step and parents should take maximum efforts for discouraging such practices to save the future,childhood, potential and dignity of their children.

He said this while chairing a meeting regarding child labour and its adverse impacts on society.

ADC said that no child below the age of fourteen years shall be engaged in any factory or mine or any other and every step would be discouraged in this regard and strict action would be taken against such efforts.

He directed Deputy Director Social welfare Abdul Ghaffar Khoso to organize seminars with the coordination of NGOs to educate people about child protection and bonded labour.

He also directed to constitute committees at taluka level responsible to work for the elimination of child labour.

District Manager SARSO Jamil Soomro, NRSP representative Irfan Khatti, Information officer Sarfraz Samon and officers of other departments were also present on the occasion.