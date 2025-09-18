ADC Kohat visits service delivery center to enhance public services

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Additional Assistant Commissioner-III, Anam Mehmood on Thursday paid a visit to the Service Delivery Center in Kohat, where Tehsildars in charge were also present.

During her inspection, she reviewed revenue records and addressed public complaints on the spot, ensuring prompt resolution.

Anam Mehmood's visit aimed to assess the center's operations and identify areas for improvement.

During the visit, the ADC also issued necessary instructions to the staff, emphasizing the importance of providing top-notch facilities to the public.