ADC Kohat Visits Service Delivery Center To Enhance Public Services
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 07:25 PM
Additional Assistant Commissioner-III, Anam Mehmood on Thursday paid a visit to the Service Delivery Center in Kohat, where Tehsildars in charge were also present
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Additional Assistant Commissioner-III, Anam Mehmood on Thursday paid a visit to the Service Delivery Center in Kohat, where Tehsildars in charge were also present.
During her inspection, she reviewed revenue records and addressed public complaints on the spot, ensuring prompt resolution.
Anam Mehmood's visit aimed to assess the center's operations and identify areas for improvement.
During the visit, the ADC also issued necessary instructions to the staff, emphasizing the importance of providing top-notch facilities to the public.
Recent Stories
DMCC announces 10% growth in Italian companies
Fujairah CP inaugurates 'Glimpse into Zayed National Museum' exhibition at Fujai ..
DEO Mansehra promotes 266 teachers, fills long-standing vacancies
Body of woman, girl recovered from Stepha canal
Inquiry committee formed over poor matric results
ADC Kohat visits service delivery center to enhance public services
Raja Kaleeq terms Pakistan-Saudi defence agreement, as game changer for region
Heroin worth lakhs seized in Bhowana police operation in Chiniot
FCCI chief says taking measure for welfare of staff
Five suspects held in police crackdown
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) inks many MoUs to facilitate it ..
Kuwait to host inaugural Emirates Falcons International Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DEO Mansehra promotes 266 teachers, fills long-standing vacancies29 seconds ago
-
Body of woman, girl recovered from Stepha canal30 seconds ago
-
Inquiry committee formed over poor matric results32 seconds ago
-
ADC Kohat visits service delivery center to enhance public services33 seconds ago
-
Raja Kaleeq terms Pakistan-Saudi defence agreement, as game changer for region35 seconds ago
-
Heroin worth lakhs seized in Bhowana police operation in Chiniot22 seconds ago
-
Five suspects held in police crackdown24 seconds ago
-
Two held in Kallar Syedan for breach of trust; vehicle worth Rs 2.2m recovered27 seconds ago
-
Balochistan Residential College Loralai renamed to honor Shaheed Captain Waqar Khan Kakar42 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori departs for Shanghai from Xuzhou42 minutes ago
-
2-member bike lifter gang busted, 4 stolen motorcycles recovered42 minutes ago
-
National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq mourns veteran Kashmiri leader Prof. Abdul Ghani Bhat� ..42 minutes ago