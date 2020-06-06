UrduPoint.com
ADC Visits Different Bazaars To Review SOPs Implantation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 06:04 PM

ADC visits different bazaars to review SOPs implantation

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Zameen Khan and Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazal Rahim accompanied by District Health Officer Dr. Adnan paid a surprise visit to Khar Bazaar and reviewed the implementation of the SOPs

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Zameen Khan and Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazal Rahim accompanied by District Health Officer Dr. Adnan paid a surprise visit to Khar Bazaar and reviewed the implementation of the SOPs.

During the visit, he urged the shopkeepers, vendors, markets and people from different walk of life to follow the SOPs by wearing masks, gloves.

They clarified to the people that instructions have been issued by the provincial government to implement SOPs and maintain social distance. Strict legal action would be taken against the violators, therefore, strict implementation of these instructions should be ensured and sorted the help of the people to extend support to district administration to eradicate the coronavirus from the district.

