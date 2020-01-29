Addl. IGP Karachi visits SITE Superhighway Association of Industry

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon visited S.I.T.E Superhighway Association of Industry to meet its office bearer here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, President Shaheen Ilyas Sarwana, Senior Vice President Dr.

Muhammad Hafeez Hashmi and others welcomed the Additional IGP Karachi, said a statement.

During the Addl. IGP's visit DIGP East Zone Amir Frooqui, SSP East Tanveer Alam Odho and SSP Traffic Malir Naseem Ara Panhwar were also present.

The Association's members presented traditional Sindhi cap and Ajrak toGhulam Nabi Memon and other police officers.