UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Addl. IGP Karachi Visits SITE Superhighway Association Of Industry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:47 PM

Addl. IGP Karachi visits SITE Superhighway Association of Industry

Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon visited S.I.T.E Superhighway Association of Industry to meet its office bearer here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon visited S.I.T.E Superhighway Association of Industry to meet its office bearer here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, President Shaheen Ilyas Sarwana, Senior Vice President Dr.

Muhammad Hafeez Hashmi and others welcomed the Additional IGP Karachi, said a statement.

During the Addl. IGP's visit DIGP East Zone Amir Frooqui, SSP East Tanveer Alam Odho and SSP Traffic Malir Naseem Ara Panhwar were also present.

The Association's members presented traditional Sindhi cap and Ajrak toGhulam Nabi Memon and other police officers.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Visit Traffic Malir Industry

Recent Stories

Supreme Court accepts Customs petition for hearing ..

2 minutes ago

Govt determined to undertake transparent privatisa ..

2 minutes ago

Hubei Province Orders Local Companies to Suspend O ..

2 minutes ago

Embattled UK Rail Operator Northern Will Be Put In ..

2 minutes ago

Representatives of Kiev, Donbas Discussed Possible ..

6 minutes ago

Bulgarians' patience runs dry over water crisis

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.