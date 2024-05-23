Admin imposes ban on collection of sacrificial animals’ hides without NOC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The district administration has imposed a ban on collection of hides of sacrificial animals without No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema has issued an official notification in this regard.

According to the notification, permission is required for the collection of hides of sacrificial animals.

Applications for the collection of sacrificial animal hides can be submitted until June 8.

No applications will be accepted after June 8.

Legal action will be taken against those collecting skins without permission.

According to a district administration spokesman, chairing a meeting regarding Eid ul Azha arrangements, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak directed the authorities concerned to impose Section 144 on illegal sale points and the collection of sacrificial animals hides without an NOC.

All cattle markets should be held at approved sale points on the occasion of Eidul Azha, the commissioner instructed.

He also emphasised the need to set up a control room in the commissioner’s office to monitor sanitation arrangements.

Special measures should be taken to prevent Congo virus and other diseases by considering the movement of animals before Eid.

The Department of Livestock should ensure vaccination at entry and exit points, Engineer Aamir Khattak directed.

Biodegradable bags for the entrails of the sacrificial animals would also be distributed to the public, he ordered.

Special arrangements for cleaning on Eid should be in place, and people should fully cooperate with the departments on the matter , the commissioner said.

He also mentioned that people could register their complaints by calling the toll-free number 08000-92111.