Admin Striving To Provide Relief To Citizens At Doorsteps: DC

Mon 25th October 2021 | 07:46 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali Monday said the district administration was striving to provide relief to the citizens by addressing their issues at their doorsteps

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC had directed the authorities concerned to take solid steps to provide relief to the citizens and solve their problems.

On the directives of the Punjab government, the Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutcheries were being held here at Tehsil Office Raja Bazaar on the first day of every month, he said.

The officers of revenue department remained present under one roof to serve the citizens and ensure timely solution of their problems, he added.

He said the administration was taking solid steps to solve problems of the citizens.

The DC also listened to the complaints of the people and the authorities concerned were issued instructions to resolve their problems as soon as possible.

The spokesman said the field officers and land record officers had been directed to ensure timely resolution of the complaints of the citizens and warned of action on unnecessary delay in this regard.

He said the complaints particularly related to income certificate, issuance of Fard, registration, death, examination record, issuance of domicile and accuracy of Names were lodged by the applicants.

All the departments including Revenue had also been instructed to formulate standard operating procedures so that public grievances could be resolved immediately, he added.

He said the administration was trying to save precious time of the citizens and solve their problems at their doorsteps.

The DC had instructed the officers concerned to discharge their duties in a professional and responsible manner to provide the citizens with all possible guidance, he added.

