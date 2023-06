Administration of different mosques announce timings of Eid prayers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Eid-ul-Azha prayer times have been announced in various mosques of the megalopolis on Wednesday.

According to the schedule issued by the administration of the different mosques, Eid-ul-Azha prayers will be offered at the listed times.

Eid prayers would be offered at Jamia Masjid Qudsiya Madrasah Anwarul Quran Nazimabad No. 2 at 7 o'clock.

At the Markazi Jamia Masjid Thanvi Jacob Line, Jamia Masjid Keamari Jackson Market, Katchi Memon Masjid Ghadi Khata, Jamia Masjid Bagh Malir Block C, Owais Qarni Masjid Manora, Jamia Masjid Taqwa Jhatial Goth near Gulshan Mimar, Jamia Masjid Madani Sabuguth Ghaghar Gate, Jamia Masjid Eid prayers will be offered at Dargah Abdullah Shah Ghazi Clifton and Shahrah Faisal Awami Markaz at 7:30 am.

Eid prayers will be offered at Jamia Masjid Toor, Jamia Usmania Shershah, Eidgah Shuhada e Milad Basharat Park Preedy Street Lines Area, Jamia Ghousia Shiraziya Quaidabad Bin Qasim at 7:45 pm.

At the Eidgah Imam Ahmad Raza HM Ground Korangi No. 2, Jamia Masjid Farooq Azam A-1 Orangi Town, People's Ground Lyari, Jamia Masjid Bismillah Korangi No. 6 Eid prayers would be offered at 8 am.

Eid prayers will be offered at Jamia Masjid Madina Goth Papri at 8:30 am, Jamia Masjid Noorani Baloch Goth Orangi Town Sector 7A at 8:30 am, Jamia Masjid Gulzar Habib at Soldier Bazar at 9 am and Jamia Masjid Qadaria Soldier Bazar at 10 am.