UrduPoint.com

Administrator Message On International Labor Day

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Administrator message on International Labor Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi, Sindh government's Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said that on May 1 in 1886, workers and labourers had made an indelible mark by sacrificing their lives for their rights.

"The Pakistan Peoples Party and the Sindh government salute the greatness of the workers and the labourers who have a pivotal role in the development of the cities of Sindh province especially Karachi," the Administrator expressed these views in a message on the occasion of International Labor Day.

He said that the PPP government in Sindh is committed to giving the workers their legitimate rights.

"The Sindh government is working day and night to improve for labourer welfare and their standard of living. The monthly wages of the workers have been increased to Rs. 25000 and special concessions have been provided to the workers in hospitals and educational institutions," he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said tha testablishment of hospitals, dispensaries and schools for working brothers and sisters and their families is proof of that the Sindh government is serious about providing quality of life and facilities to the workers.

He said that the provincial government will continue to fight for the protection of the workers jobs and their rights by providing them facilities in factories including housing schemes.

The administrator said that this International Workers' Day is celebrated all over the world with the determination that all institutions will make arrangements for the protection of their rights and steps will be taken to improve their living standards.

He said that for the government, all Pakistanis have equal rights and are worthy of respect.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh World Pakistan Peoples Party May Sunday All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Jobs Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

9 hours ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using uns ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using unsophisticated language in publi ..

17 hours ago
 Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 tril ..

Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 trillion in 10 months

17 hours ago
 Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

17 hours ago
 WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.