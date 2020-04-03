UrduPoint.com
Adviser To The Prime Minister On Establishment, Shahzad Arbab Visits Command And Control Centre COVID 19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 05:09 PM

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment, Shahzad Arbab visits Command and Control Centre COVID 19

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment, Shahzad Arbab here Friday sought cooperation from people to defeat coronavirus pandemic collectively in the country.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment, Shahzad Arbab here Friday sought cooperation from people to defeat coronavirus pandemic collectively in the country.

He expressed these views during his visit to Command and Control Centre COVID-19 established at the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Office.

DC Peshawar, Muhanmad Ali Asghar briefed him about the measures taken by the district administration for prevention of the spread of coronavirus.

The DC told that Command and Control Centre was fully equipped with modern online technology and GIS Mapping facilities where officials of the district administration, police, health department and security organizations were performing duties 24/7.

The DC said the centre was in close contact with all provincial departments and others concerned organizations and has all the facilities for making quick response to tackle any challenging situation.

Expressing satisfaction on arrangements at the center, the PM adviser appreciated the performance of the administration and others organizations.

"The role of administration, police, army, health workers besides others relevant departments in the fight against coronavirus were highly effective and praised worthy,"Shahzad Arbab said.

The Adviser urged masses to extend full cooperation to the administration and stay at homes besides, keeping social distancing to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

