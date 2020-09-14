Advisor to CM visits Murree Road; inspects progress on beautification projects

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab for PHAs and Tourism, Asif Mehmood on Monday visited Murree Road and inspected ongoing renovation and beautification projects.

According to a PHA spokesman, the Advisor said, the PHA was committed to grow ornamental plants and launch new beautification projects at all city roads.

He also directed the authorities to complete ongoing projects within shortest possible time frame.

Asif Mehmood who is also Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi instructed the PHA officers to place garbage bins along the roads besides installation of lighting system for beautification of the roads.

Later, he chaired a meeting here at PHA office. He was briefed about different renovation and beautification projects.

The Advisor was apprised that the Authority had completed the task to beautify Nullah Lai Bridge, Murree Road.