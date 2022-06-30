Afghan CG thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistance to quake hit people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah on Thursday appreciated generosity of Pakistani people and charity organizations for helping the people of Afghanistan hit by the recent deadly earthquake.

He was speaking at the function held to handover donations and funds collected by businessmen for the quake victims of Afghanistan.

Representatives of Sarafa and Jewelers Association, Currency Exchange Association and traders organizations were present on the occasion and assured all possible help to the Afghan people.

He thanked Pakistan for offering its sincere sympathy over the loss of human lives, timely humanitarian assistance and support following the deadly earthquake in Afghanistan.

The Afghan consul general also appreciated the businessmen and people of Peshawar for their support in collection of cash donations for the aid of brothers awaiting help in the neighboring country.

Hafiz Mohibullah also expressed the hope that the bilateral cooperation for the welfare of the two countries would continue in future.