Afghan Parliamentary Delegation calls on Dr Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :A parliamentary delegation of Afghanistan on Sunday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf.

The delegation discussed peace and security in Afghanistan and the region, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Moeed Yusuf said: " Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan where relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have improved under Prime Minister Imran Khan's government."The Afghan parliamentary delegation appreciated Pakistan's efforts in Afghanistan's peace and stability. It also expressed hope for further improvement in trade relations and people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Dr Moeed Yousuf extended his condolences to the Afghan delegation over the suicide attack on an educational institution in Kabul