Afghan Ph.D Scholar Defended His Thesis
Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2025 | 10:32 PM
Mr. Niaz Mohammad, an Afghan Ph.D scholar successfully defended his Ph.D thesis under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Shahida Aman
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Mr. Niaz Mohammad, an Afghan Ph.D scholar successfully defended his Ph.D thesis under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Shahida Aman.
Niaz Mohammad is Assistant Professor at Public Administration and Policy at Nangarhar University. He is the first Afghan Ph.D scholar to graduate from the Department of Political Science, University of Peshawar.
He was granted the Allama Iqbal Scholarship to complete his Ph.D studies.
His Research Topic was ‘Securitization, Border Management and Pakistan-Afghanistan Relations under the Taliban Government.’
Dr. Sayed Sami Raza, Associate Professor, Department of International Relations, University of Peshawar and Shah Nawaz, Lecturer, Department of Political Science, Islamia College University were the examiners.

