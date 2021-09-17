Afridi arrives in US to raise awareness on Indian war crimes in Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday arrived in New York to raise awareness on Indian war crimes in Jammu and Kashmir.

A delegation of Overseas Pakistani's Global Foundation and Pakistani embassy greeted Sheharyar Afridi at the airport.

During his stay in America the Chairman would address the Overseas Pakistani's annual convention, said a news release issued here.

Moreover he would also meet with the members of the United States (US) Congress, think tanks, and human rights non-governmental organizations on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and would sensitize them over Kashmir dispute.

Afridi would highlight the war crimes and atrocities being committed by illegal occupational Hindutva regime in Jammu and Kashmir.

He would also raise the Indian vicious plan of demographic changes and targeting of Kashmiri journalists in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir by the Hindutva regime.