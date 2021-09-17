UrduPoint.com

Afridi Arrives In US To Raise Awareness On Indian War Crimes In Jammu And Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:01 AM

Afridi arrives in US to raise awareness on Indian war crimes in Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday arrived in New York to raise awareness on Indian war crimes in Jammu and Kashmir.

A delegation of Overseas Pakistani's Global Foundation and Pakistani embassy greeted Sheharyar Afridi at the airport.

During his stay in America the Chairman would address the Overseas Pakistani's annual convention, said a news release issued here.

Moreover he would also meet with the members of the United States (US) Congress, think tanks, and human rights non-governmental organizations on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and would sensitize them over Kashmir dispute.

Afridi would highlight the war crimes and atrocities being committed by illegal occupational Hindutva regime in Jammu and Kashmir.

He would also raise the Indian vicious plan of demographic changes and targeting of Kashmiri journalists in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir by the Hindutva regime.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir United Nations Jammu New York United States Congress Afridi Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

3 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

2 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

3 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

3 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.