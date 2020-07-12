UrduPoint.com
Agri Deptt Carries Out 232 Operations To Clear 15, 341 Hectare Land From Locusts

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :On the direction of the provincial government, and under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair, the department of agriculture has so far carried out 232 operations against 67,381 liters of pesticides on an area of about 15,341 hectares.

According to details, just like rest of the country, in Dera Ismail Khan the agriculture department so far 232 emergency operations have been carried out on 15341 hectares of land in different affected areas of the district.

During these operations, the department utilized 6782 liters of pesticides to eradicate locusts and in this connection, much has been achieved, an official of the Agriculture Department confirmed.

