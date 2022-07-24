UrduPoint.com

Agri Deptt Seeks Applications From Growers For Laser Land Levelers By Aug 5

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Agri deptt seeks applications from growers for laser land levelers by Aug 5

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Agriculture department has sought applications from growers by August 5 for getting laser land levelers on subsidized rates under National Program for enhancing command area in rainfed areas.

According to Punjab Agriculture Department spokesman, laser land levelers were being provided to growers of rainfed areas at a subsidy of Rs 2,50,000 per unit in 13 districts of Punjab including DG Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Rajanpur, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujarat, Mianwali and Khushab.

The willing farmers were asked to submit their applications to the office of the Deputy Director Agriculture (Irrigation Reform) by 5 August 2022. Those farmers who applied in 2021-22 but failed in the balloting draw, they don't need to submit applications as their previous year application will be accepted. But they would need to submit an affidavit that there has been no change in the ownership of their land and tractor.

Spokesman further informed that applicants must had personal tractor for use of laser land leveler. Applicant / owner / farmer / agricultural graduate should not have more than 12.5 acres of land in rainfed districts.

Farmers who have already received laser units under any other government scheme are not eligible to apply. Allotment of laser levelers would be made to eligible applicants by district committee under supervision of Deputy Commissioner and balloting draw would be made if necessary.

The proposed application form can be obtained free of cost from the office of the concerned Assistant Director Agriculture (Irrigation reforms) or Deputy Director of Agriculture (Irrigation reforms) or downloaded from irrigation reforms Punjab Agriculture department website www.ofwm.agripunjab.gov.pk.

