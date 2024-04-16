Agriculture university to have Alumni center soon: VC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Professor Dr. Shakilullah on Tuesday said that an ‘Alumni Center’ would be set up to make collective efforts to address agricultural issues.

Talking to the media, the VC said that the center would be established with the financial assistance of graduate students, leading to an evolving network among alumni for utilizing their expertise and knowledge for the development of the agriculture sector.

He also underlined the need to take solid measures to enhance agricultural production and in this regard, it was imperative to utilize natural resources such as land, water, and energy optimally.

He highlighted the necessity of adopting modern methodologies to successfully meet challenges in the agriculture sector.

Given the country’s current challenges, there was a need to produce a skilled and professional workforce to ensure sustainable economic growth.

He also urged them to dedicate their energies to acquiring knowledge to achieve a bright future for the country and their families.

Registrar Abdul Basit Khan was also present on the occasion, expressing resolve to produce competent professionals for the country’s development.