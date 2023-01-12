Ahmed Faraz remembered on his 92nd birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), Dr Yousuf Khushk on Thursday visited the grave of the noted poet and first head of PAL, Ahmad Faraz on his 92nd birth anniversary, laid a floral wreath and also offered prayers.

The chairman was accompanied by the son of late Ahmed Faraz Saadi Faraz, Chairman literary and cultural organization, Zawiya Mehboob Zafar, senior officials of PAL and other prominent literary personalities of the twin cities.

They all prayed for the departed soul in eternal peace and expressed their commitment to carry forward his legacy for the future generations.

Rich tribute was paid to the legendary poet who ruled the 'Urdu poetry' for decades and inspired the generations with his unique style and expressions.

Ahmed Faraz is the poet of all time who introduce new style in urdu poetry which was widely appreciated by the people of all generations.

He is an asset of Urdu literature who not only adopt classic themes of poetry but also add colors through giving new dimensions to the ancient topics and expression with his unique style.

Although he was famous for his romantic poetry but also composed inspiring resistance poetry which always impress the souls and hearts of the literature lovers.

A lot of research work has been done on the life and work of Ahmed Faraz but still more work needed to be done to explore new areas of Ahmed Faraz's poetry.

Ahmed Faraz was born in Kohat on January 12, 1931, and was given the name of Syed Ahmad Shah. He received his education from Peshawar and earned Master's degree in Persian and Urdu from Edwards College.

He later, taught at Peshawar University and was a member of the Progressive Writers Movement (PWM) as well. Faraz was the first chairman of PAL and also headed the National Book Foundation.

He was a recipient of a number of national and international awards, including the Nagar Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, and Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

He was died on August 25, 2008 due to kidney failure and was buried in Islamabad's graveyard.

After his death, the legendary poet was conferred Hilal-e-Pakistan for his contribution to poetry and Urdu literature.